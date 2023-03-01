Publicado 01/03/2023 10:25
Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 9-28 February, 2023

VALETTA, Malta, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 9 February 2023 to 28 February 2023, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 1,050,000 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 1 August 2022. The buy-back programme was introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the month of February have been made at an average price of 109.63 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions above and the vesting of 362,200 share awards under the 2021 long-term incentive plan on 1 March 2023, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 13,209,479. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

Kindred Group: http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-03-202310:00 CET.

For more information:Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

