The DBU Highlights the Importance of the Oceans for Climate, Biodiversity and Food Supply (2)

Publicado 28/10/2018 12:39:48 CET

Background information: With the German Environmental Prize, which is being awarded this year for the 26th time, the German Environmental Foundation (DBU) recognizes the achievements of persons who have contributed to the protection and conservation of the environment in an exemplary way, or who will contribute to environmental relief in Germany in the future. The prize - which is independent and, with a prize amount of EUR 500,000, the richest prize of its kind in Europe - can be awarded for projects and individual measures, as well as to honour an individual's lifetime achievements. Candidates for the German Environmental Prize are nominated to the DBU by groups such as employer's associations and labour unions, churches, environmental organisations and nature conservancies, scientific associations and research councils, as well as media, trade and commercial associations. Individuals may not nominate themselves. A jury of independent, prominent experts from the fields of industry, science and technology as well as from various societal organisations is selected by the DBU Board of Trustees and makes a recommendation on who they feel should be awarded the prize for that year. The DBU Board of Trustees then makes the final decision. For more information on the 2018 prize winners, please see: https://www.dbu.de/123artikel37810_2442.html

