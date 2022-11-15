The role of Executive Vice President for Duni Group's Commercial regions becomes permanent

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Manfred Hargarten, currently Executive Vice President (EVP) Commercial for Duni Group's Central and South regions, took over the responsibility for all Commercial regions as an interim solution in September this year following the change of position for Nicklas Bengtsson, previously EVP Commercial region North, South and West and now EVP Business Area BioPak. The position of Executive Vice President Commercial will, effective immediately, become permanent.

"Taking over the responsibility for our commercial regions is an exciting and challenging task I am eager to continue with. I believe there is a great potential to find synergies across our markets and to create a holistically managed organization working towards our vision", says Manfred Hargarten.

"I am positive that this permanent role will strengthen our capacity to support our customers and develop our commercial organization even further", says Robert Dackeskog, CEO of Duni Group.

For more information, please contact: Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, +46 40-10 62 00

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable, and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,200 employees in 22 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup.com

