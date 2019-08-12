The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

Publicado 12/08/2019 13:34:50 CET

-- Revenue - Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution from Sky Betting & Gaming, which The Stars Group acquired in July 2018. During the quarter, online sports betting was The Stars Group's largest product vertical (36% versus 20% in 2018), followed by online casino (31% versus 25% in 2018) and online poker (30% versus 53% in 2018), while 79% of consolidated revenues were derived from locally regulated or taxed markets (61% in 2018). Additional segment specific factors impacting revenue are described below. -- Debt and Cash - During the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid $250 million outstanding on its USD first lien term loan, and ended the quarter with approximately $339.2 million in operational cash and $5.1 billion of debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of $4.7 billion. -- FOX Bet - In May, The Stars Group and FOX Sports announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States. In addition to a commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, including real-money and free-to-play games, FOX also acquired 4.99% of The Stars Group's then-issued and outstanding common shares for aggregate proceeds of $236.0 million. FOX Bet currently remains on track to launch in applicable states prior to the start of the NFL season. -- U.S. Market Access Update - In July, The Stars Group announced agreements with Penn National Gaming and the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in New York, providing market access for online betting and gaming in up to ten states and extending The Stars Group's aggregate market access to up to 20 states, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals. -- Appointment of Independent Director - The Board appointed John Schappert, effective August 12, 2019, as a new independent director and member of the Board's Compensation and Technology Committees. Mr. Schappert, 49, has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shiver Entertainment, a private company that develops video game software for consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch), PC, and mobile phones and tablets, since 2012. Mr. Schappert also currently serves as the Chairman of Motorsport Games, a private company that develops and publishes video games, and Pipeworks Studios, a private company that develops video games and software, since 2019 and 2018, respectively. Prior to this, Mr. Schappert served as the Chief Operating Officer for Zynga Inc. from 2011 to 2012 and served on its board of directors during that time. Mr. Schappert also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for Electronic Arts Inc. from 2009 to 2011, and was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corporation's Interactive Entertainment Business unit from 2007 to 2009. From 1998 until 2007, Mr. Schappert held several positions for various divisions of EA, including Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Arts Tiburon from 1998 until 2002, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager of Electronic Arts Canada from 2002 until 2006, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Worldwide Studios from 2006 until 2007. Mr. Schappert founded Tiburon Entertainment, the developer of the Madden NFL video game franchise, in 1994 and served as President and Chief Executive Officer until 1998, when it was acquired by EA. From 1991 until 1994, Mr. Schappert was a software engineer and game developer for Visual Concepts. Mr. Schappert earned an Associates of Arts degree from Miami Dade Community College in Miami, Florida. -- Technology Committee of the Board - On August 8, 2019, the Board established a standing Technology Committee of independent directors, which will have certain oversight and monitoring responsibilities with respect to technology-related risks and the overall role of technology in executing The Stars Group's business strategy. The Technology Committee is currently comprised of Eugene Roman, John Schappert and Mary Turner, with Mr. Roman serving as the chair.

