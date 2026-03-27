Valle Venia presents: LPS feat. Natalia Sarsgard: J’ai dû m’arrêter - Valle Venia art & science

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, 27 de marzo de 2026 (News Aktuell).- The song by Leo Philipp Schmidt and Valle Venia captures the feeling of losing oneself in a world that is growing ever louder and faster, where restlessness and superficiality cause relationships, friendships, and connections to dissolve and be sacrificed.

With emotional depth, singer Natalia Sarsgard describes the path to finding oneself again, to gathering one’s thoughts, to remaining silent, to withdrawing—in order to reflect in the silence, in the comfort, and in the seclusion, to feel and reconnect with ourselves and others.

Through her multifaceted voice, Natalia Sarsgard’s interpretation of the song conveys how strength and courage can arise from deep vulnerability. Without even realizing it, one is accompanied by the confidence that what was thought to be lost can be found again.

Youtube: https://youtu.be/CINjhTHtmno

J'ai Du M'arreter - LPS, https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/album/6BvbJ0VAAvMwciCD7q7BC8

https://shop.valle-venia.de/products/different-ways

https://www.amazon.de/Different-Ways-feat-Various-Artist/dp/B0CMJVQV2M

https://valle-venia.de/30S/JaiDuMarreter.mp4

www.valle-venia.com