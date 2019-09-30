Vecima Wins Two 2019 Broadband Technology Report (BTR) Diamond Technology Review Awards

Publicado 30/09/2019 15:08:37 CET

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. announced today it won two 2019 Broadband Technology Report (BTR) Diamond Technology Review awards: one for its MediaScaleX // Storage(TM) solution and one for its Entra(TM) Video QAM Manager (VQM). Highly reputable in the cable and telecom industry, the awards are based on a variety of criteria, including unique technological innovation, ease-of-use, efficiency, reliability, and contribution to profitability, and is judged by panel of executives from operators such as Buckeye, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Mediacom, and Rogers.

MediaScaleX // Storage is a media optimized, software-defined storage system built for the unique use case challenges inherent to the media and service provider industries. The transition to IP-based video storage and delivery, and the requirement to store DVR copies in the cloud, has some operators struggling to build out scalable infrastructure that can meet the demands of rapidly increasing customer requirements. MediaScaleX // Storage is differentiated in that it answers the market need for performance, scale, and efficiency by leveraging multiple commodity storage technologies seamlessly to meet the workload demands and the data retention demands required by today's time shifted use cases and network DVR. These complex requirements are uniquely addressed in a cost-efficient manner with commodity hardware and through an innovative hybrid object storage technology.

"Over the course of creating four generations of media optimized storage products, Vecima has developed a data interface layer and storage architecture that is highly suited to the demands of IP video storage and distribution, especially for cloud DVR use cases," said Mr. Stephen Blinick, Senior Director of Storage Research & Development at Vecima. "Our optimized interface library meets the challenge of latency spikes observed in small and top-tier MSO environments by enabling extremely large bursts in I/O."

Entra VQM allows for integration of video at the Converged Interconnect Network (CIN) rather than at the principal core or at the node. Strong adherence to standards with loosely coupled modularity allows for a tailored transition towards transport of video over IP. Providing vendor-agnostic support for both video source and Remote PHY Device (RPD), along with a RESTful API, allow for evolution. Entra VQM also allows engineers to integrate video in a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) environment with existing infrastructure such as Edge QAMs or bulk video encryptors. Eliminating analog transport of video reduces operational costs by adopting a unified transport architecture to maximize efficiency of fiber usage.

"Entra VQM brings an open approach to DAA deployments by providing operators choice as to how video services are deployed, while reducing operational costs," said Mr. Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Vecima. "Working with the Entra Legacy QAM Adapter or third party video engines, VQM supports RPDs from multiple vendors, demonstrating a commitment to interoperability."

