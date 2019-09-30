Very Good Initial Score for ThomasLloyd in UN PRI Assessment Report 2019

Publicado 30/09/2019 16:59:35 CET

LONDON and ZURICH, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), ThomasLloyd participated in an assessment of its investment activities according to UN PRI for the first time. The annual Assessment Report describes in detail the activities and performance of participating companies in terms of responsible investment. The assessment of ThomasLloyd covers two categories, "Strategy & Governance" and the investment focus, "Infrastructure", which are compared with the median for the sector.

The leading independent global proponent of responsible investing achieved an excellent score in the Assessment Report: from a standing start ThomasLloyd received 29 out of 30 points, resulting in the top mark of A+ for the infrastructure sector (on a declining scale from A+, A, B, C, D, E), and 21 out of a possible 30 points in the category, "Strategy & Governance," which corresponds to a B. The full report is available free of charge from ThomasLloyd on request.

Nick Parsons, Head of Research & Strategy at ThomasLloyd, underlines: "The good first score from UN PRI makes us proud because it highlights our place in the exclusive circle of PRI signatories and in our core competence, infrastructure, we rank among the best in the world. Furthermore, the assessment of our responsible investing acts as an incentive for us to keep improving our score point by point next year."

About PRI

The UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) were established in 2006 at the initiative of investors in partnership with the finance initiative of the UN environmental programme (UNEP) and the UN Global Compact. The initiative encourages investors to use responsible investments to boost returns and better manage risks. More than 1,400 signatories from 50 countries are now members of the initiative, managing investment capital of more than 59 trillion US dollars. For more information, visit: www.unpri.org [http://www.unpri.org/]

About the ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include advising and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and wealth management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 3.2 billion Euros for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. For more information, visit: www.thomas-lloyd.com [http://www.thomas-lloyd.com/].

For further information, contact:

ThomasLloyd GroupPress/CommunicationPhone +49 (0)89-599-890-313Fax +49 (0)89-599-890-323public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com[mailto:public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com]

www.thomas-lloyd.com [http://www.thomas-lloyd.com/]