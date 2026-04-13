VETERAMA Hockenheim 2026 – The Classic Car Scene’s Season Opener at the Hockenheimring

From April 24 to 26, 2026, the Hockenheimring will once again become the premier gathering place for classic car enthusiasts. - Veterama GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Hockenheim, 13 April 2026 (News Aktuell).- From April 24 to 26, 2026, the Hockenheimring will once again become the premier gathering place for classic car enthusiasts. VETERAMA Hockenheim traditionally kicks off the new season for lovers of classic vehicles, transforming the legendary racetrack into a vibrant paradise of technology, history, and emotion for three days.

Between the pit lane, paddock, and grandstands, a unique atmosphere emerges where collectors, restorers, clubs, and enthusiasts from all over Europe come together. The scent of oil, the gleam of chrome, and the stories behind the vehicles make VETERAMA far more than just a market. It is a meeting place for an entire scene.

A highlight of the event is the large tuning vehicle exhibition by DS-Automotive, where hundreds of extraordinary vehicles are showcased. The program is complemented by the popular tourist drives on Friday, during which visitors have the opportunity to experience the Hockenheimring in their own vehicles.

On Saturday and Sunday, Speer Racing provides a genuine racetrack experience with professional motorcycle track days. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced driver, the focus here is on a safe and intense driving experience.

The heart of VETERAMA, however, remains the legendary marketplace: hundreds of classic and modern classic cars are for sale, complemented by a vast selection of spare parts, accessories, tools, and automobilia. Here, people don’t just trade—they talk shop, reminisce, and live out their passion.

Since 1975, VETERAMA has stood for automotive culture in action. In 2026, it will continue this tradition as a living museum, a marketplace, and a meeting place for generations.

Media Contact:

Veterama GmbH

Contact: Julia-Mercedes Seidel

Email: info@veterama.de

Website: https://veterama.de

Ilvesheimer Straße 26, 68526 Ladenburg (Germany)