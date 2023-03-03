Publicado 03/03/2023 19:29
- Comunicado -

Video: Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund comments on the ongoing Rights Issue

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund comments today on the company's ongoing Rights Issue. Alf Riple, Senior Advisor at Granitor, interviews Martin Edlund at Minesto's new workshop facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. The interview is in Swedish.

The video is available here:

Video interview

Information about the Rights Issue is available on the company's web site:

Rights Issue 2023

Contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications ManagerPhone +46 735 23 71 58Ir@minesto.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/video-minestos-ceo-martin-edlund-comments-on-the-ongoing-rights-issue-301762382.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVThe Walking Dead: Nueva imagen del sangriento regreso de Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)

The Walking Dead: Nueva imagen del sangriento regreso de Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)
InternacionalRusia lanza un misil de crucero 'Kalibr' desde el mar de Japón

Rusia lanza un misil de crucero 'Kalibr' desde el mar de Japón
TelevisiónMiguel Bosé desvela el verdadero motivo por el que perdió la voz en 'El Hormiguero'

Miguel Bosé desvela el verdadero motivo por el que perdió la voz en 'El Hormiguero'