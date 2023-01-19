(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

WEF 2023: ProjectTogether receives the Schwab Foundation Collective Social Innovation Award recognizing the power of collaborative action

Davos, January 19, 2023 / News Aktuell. The non-profit organization ProjectTogether received the Schwab Foundation’s Collective Social Innovation Award 2023 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. As the first award winner in this category, the Schwab Foundation recognizes ProjectTogether for its new approach to orchestrate collaborative action between bottom-up innovators and top-down institutions to create impact. At the award ceremony, founder Philipp von der Wippel explained the vision of a pan-European approach to collective action—across all sectors and political levels—to tackle ongoing and looming societal challenges.

Global, complex and interconnected crises happen ever more frequently. States and societies are in urgent need of a working model for effective cross-sector collaboration. The Berlin based non-profit organization ProjectTogether tackles this challenge. ProjectTogether has so far involved more than 100,000 people and 80 governmental institutions in 10 mission-oriented processes like #WirVsVirus, Alliance4Ukraine, UpdateDeutschland, Farm-Food-Climate and Circular Futures. More than 2,000 social initiatives have been supported in scaling solutions for societal challenges.

Philipp von der Wippel:

“We all know that the existential challenges we face can only be solved collectively. But our institutions do not reflect that. They are not designed to orchestrate collective action. We have to make collective action part of our democratic framework. Imagine a process in which thousands of organizations and individuals come together and assemble around societal challenges, build trust, share resources and join in collectives in which they create more impact than they could ever have done individually. This is not daydreaming, this is what we do at ProjectTogether. (…) Let’s harness the biggest asset we have in our democracy: the power of the people!”

Press Contact:

Johannes Tödte

jtoedte@projecttogether.org



www.projecttogether.org/en