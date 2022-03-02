Zentiva to donate 100,000 packs of medicines to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis

PRAGUE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva is a major developer and producer of high-quality and affordable medicines in Europe. Zentiva will donate 100,000 packs of medicines to humanitarian aid programs targeted at helping the citizens of Ukraine.

The medicines will include life-saving hospital medicines, cardiovascular medicines, pain medication, and anti-infectives. The Company is working with governmental organisations and NGOs, as they respond to the urgent requests from the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian citizens as they cross the borders into the EU.

"There is an urgent need for medicines and requests are coming in very fast. Zentiva has large manufacturing operations in the Czech Republic (Prague) and Romania (Bucharest) so we can help by responding quickly to support the citizens of Ukraine and their need for medicines. We are in close contact with several governments to be ready to support and have pledged 100,000 packs of medicines", said Sona Porubska – Head of Zentiva Corporate Affairs.

The donation plan is part of a broader set of activities being undertaken by the Company to provide support to Ukrainian citizens, including the Zentiva Ukraine team, their families, and our partners in the country.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. Visit us at www.zentiva.com.

