Publicado 01/09/2023 11:13
- Comunicado -

Zerion Pharma A/S appoints Mads Aaboe Jensen as Vice President, Business Development

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion Pharma A/S ("ZERION") today announces that the Company has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Dr. Mads Aaboe Jensen as Vice President Business Development. Mads Aaboe joins ZERION from September 1.

Mads Aaboe will be responsible for the Company's business development and commercial activities relating to ZERION's Dispersome® technology that has proven to be very efficient in improving the solubility and bioavailability of small molecule drugs. ZERION has established partnerships with a significant number of large pharmaceutical companies that are exploiting the Dispersome® platform for both new chemical entities as well as currently marketed drugs. Some of these partnerships are now proceeding into the clinical phase.

Mads Aaboe Jensen joins ZERION with more than 20 years of experience at the crossroads of science and business. Prior to joining ZERION, he was VP of Business Development and Innovation at Scandion Oncology A/S, and before that he was leading RNA molecule external innovation at Roche. He is an established life science innovator and holds a MSc degree in Molecular Biology and a PhD degree in Medicine from Aarhus University. Furthermore, he has completed an executive CBL management & business education program at Henley Business School.

About Zerion Pharma A/S 

ZERION develops its own proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology platform to established pharma companies as a means to solve their challenging drug solubility problems. By applying ZERION's technology, the solubility of poorly soluble compounds may be greatly enhanced, which improves their oral bioavailability and thereby therapeutic outcomes for the patients.  

ZERION was established in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Copenhagen based on almost a decade of research. 

For more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or contact:  

Ole Wiborg, CEO, Mobile: +45 40 96 80 18, E-mail: info@zerion.eu

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerion-pharma-as-appoints-mads-aaboe-jensen-as-vice-president-business-development-301915743.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Cine y MúsicaAntonio Dechent se alegra de no haber trabajado con Rodolfo Sancho... así nos lo ha explicado

Antonio Dechent se alegra de no haber trabajado con Rodolfo Sancho... así nos lo ha explicado
ExposicionesAntonio Muñoz Molina celebra y ve "asombroso" que el comportamiento de Rubiales se haya convertido en un "escándalo"

Antonio Muñoz Molina celebra y ve "asombroso" que el comportamiento de Rubiales se haya convertido en un "escándalo"
CatalunyaActivo un operativo de Mossos en Terrassa (Barcelona) por un caso de salud pública

Activo un operativo de Mossos en Terrassa (Barcelona) por un caso de salud pública