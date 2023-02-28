ZINZINO AB (PUBL): FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWTH AND INCREASED PROFITABILITY DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

Revenues during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to SEK 429.3 (401.2) million, which corresponded to 7% (18%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA result increased to SEK 40.8 (26.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 9.5% (6.6%), which showed that the company managed to increase profitability through efficiency despite high inflation and great uncertainty around the world.

For the full year 2022, the total revenues amounted to SEK 1,443.1 (1,370.6) million, which corresponded to 5% growth compared to the previous year. EBITDA amounted to SEK 112.1 (137.6) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.8% (10.0%). Since the year's financial goals were both achieved and exceeded, the board proposes to the annual general meeting on 31 May 2023 a dividend of SEK 1.75 (2.00) per share for the financial year 2022.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 429.3 (401.2) million, which corresponded to a growth of 7% (18%)

(401.2) million, which corresponded to a growth of 7% (18%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 14 9.8 (113.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.9 % (28.3%)

9.8 (113.7) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.9 % (28.3%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 40.8 (26.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 9.5% (6.6%)

(26.4) million and the EBITDA margin to 9.5% (6.6%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 7.7 (59.5) million

JANUARY-DECEMBER

The total revenues amounted to SEK 1,443.1 (1,370.6) million, which corresponds to a growth of 5% (20%)

(1,370.6) million, which corresponds to a growth of 5% (20%) The gross profit amounted to SEK 465.5 (427.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 32.3% (31.2%)

(427.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 32.3% (31.2%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 112.1 (137.6) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.8% (10.0%)

(137.6) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.8% (10.0%) Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 42.9 (153.5) million

(153.5) million Zinzino's board proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 1.75 (2.00) per share for the financial year 2022.

(2.00) per share for the financial year 2022. Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 161.9 (235.7) million

Link to the report: https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact :Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.comFredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication :marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag,

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10.00 on 28 February 2023.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-financial-statement-2022-301757652.html