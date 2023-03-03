Publicado 03/03/2023 11:14
- Comunicado -

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 109.6 (89.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 8.7 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 118.3 (95.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2023 increased by 21% to SEK 247.7 (204.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-february-2023-301761955.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
TelevisiónMiguel Bosé desvela el verdadero motivo por el que perdió la voz en 'El Hormiguero'

Miguel Bosé desvela el verdadero motivo por el que perdió la voz en 'El Hormiguero'
InternacionalRusia lanza un misil de crucero 'Kalibr' desde el mar de Japón

Rusia lanza un misil de crucero 'Kalibr' desde el mar de Japón
AstronomíaEspectacular conjunción de Venus y Júpiter

Espectacular conjunción de Venus y Júpiter