Zinzino: Growing interest in personal health and customized supplements can be a great investment case

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized nutrition is gaining momentum as people across the globe want to make informed choices to make up for modern food shortcomings and avoid lifestyle diseases. This global health movement, led by scrutinizing consumers in "the power of me" era who demand tailor-made products and services, can turn out very profitable for investors.

What does wellness mean today? When asked, most people say that it's all about finding balance in life with better overall health and a nutritious diet. According to a recent McKinsey report the health and wellness space is today a $ 1.5 trillion industry that is picking up speed with new consumers across all markets. This global industry is expected to grow between 5-10 % annually in the following years due to increased purchasing power and a boosted interest in preventative health in the wake of the Corona pandemic.

One of the health tech companies riding the global health and wellness wave is Sweden-based Zinzino, a global company that has pioneered the concept of test-based nutrition with scientifically proven nutritional supplements and a growing portfolio of medical blood tests. The core business is testing the customer's health status before offering personalized solutions. CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen has been with Zinzino for more than 11 years, and given the tremendous growth journey so far, he's confident the company is headed towards even more prosperous times.

"Right now, we're very busy building brand awareness. Our ground-breaking Omega-3 based product has been our bestseller for many years. People are extremely curious about the unique formula behind the product, especially when they find out that they can take a test to get proof of how well it works compared to traditional fish oil supplements. And we're all set to scale the business. We've been around for close to twenty years now, and we're still growing very fast," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen. He's hoping that Zinzino will soon be one of the most preferred consumer brands in the global market of personalized nutritional supplements.

The CEO explains that their customer base consists of a diverse group age-wise, but that the company has a particular stronghold in the 40 to 60-year-olds, an age-bracket of people who are determined to take preventive measures to safeguard their future health.

Pioneering a life-improving industry

Zinzino was founded in 2005 as a small, Scandinavian startup. The company was listed on Nasdaq First North in 2014 and is today one of the fastest growing direct sales companies in the global health and wellness space. Zinzino is always on the lookout for new investors, who see the potential in the rapidly growing interest in scientifically proven, personal wellness solutions. For Dag Bergheim Pettersen, Zinzino is more than just a good investment case, it's a life-changing business. He believes the public health system have failed to keep its citizens healthy and able to make informed decisions about their long-term wellness. Knowledge really is power, he says.

"Personalized nutrition and preventative health is the future. I've seen how our growing portfolio of home health tests dramatically empower our customers to change their lives around. The fact that we reveal their exact, current health status is a huge eye-opener for many. So, this investment is also important on a personal level. I'm a very fact-oriented person and I always need to be backed up by proof and statistics. I have no trouble recommending our products since we always ask you to take a blood test first, and then another four months down the line to show, in writing, the difference our supplements make in the body".

Dag Bergheim Pettersen says that he takes the company's BalanceTest regularly to stay on top of what his body needs, and to adjust his supplement regime whenever his life situation changes. All new routines have an impact on how we respond to food and nutrition, he says. Getting tested every four months is the recommended interval as it takes 120 days for the cells in our body to regenerate.

Even though the term wellness has been around for ages, the recent McKinsey report shows that modern consumers are defining wellness in a much broader sense than before, which could indicate that wellness is becoming a natural and important focus area in everyday life. The report also states that the growing interest in personal health and wellness provides "tremendous opportunities for companies", especially the ones with high-quality products that can be customized to suit individual needs.

The report's findings and conclusions are not a surprise to the founder of Zinzino, Ørjan Sæle. He firmly believes that modern society is at the beginning of a whole new era in personal health solutions.

"30 years from now, taking a blood test before changing your diet or exercise regime will go without saying. Health is such a personal matter and leaving it to chance makes no sense when there are solutions out there that tell you exactly what your body needs.

The Zinzino founder says that people want the results they have bargained for. They want evidence that the time and money they spend on improving their health are paying off. "That's just pure logic, the most natural step to take if you´re serious about your health," says Ørjan Sæle. This is why were so focused on moving the needle from guess-based to test-based nutrition. Our scientifically proven supplements tailored for personal needs is at the core of everything we do at Zinzino", says Ørjan Sæle and concludes:

"This growing interest in hard facts, and being able to make informed decisions about your personal, long-term health creates an enormous business opportunity as well. Megatrends tend to do that. And we are the pioneers, driving the movement."

