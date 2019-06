La comunidad metalera manda todo su apoyo a Dave Mustaine en su lucha contra el cáncer

To our brother Dave, We are with you. Stay strong and all the best for your speedy recovery. Much love from all of us at Anthrax https://t.co/80H17DJagn — Anthrax (@Anthrax) 17 de junio de 2019

Believing in faith that God can and will heal and restore you my friend..... Many are with you in thoughts & prayers?????? https://t.co/e7kmrxs9fl — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) 17 de junio de 2019

Kick it’s ass Dave !!! — Tracii Guns (@traciiguns) 17 de junio de 2019

Prayers and positive vibes out to my friend @DaveMustaine Cancer doesn’t stand a chance fighting this guy! You got this bro... ?? #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/NFyiKnTHYT — Mike Portnoy ?? (@MikePortnoy) 17 de junio de 2019

Old band mates with @Metallica. Hopefully , I can give @DaveMustaine a hug like this very soon. We are all standing strong with you Dave! pic.twitter.com/0PBha8EqfW — Ron McGovney (@RonMcGovney) 17 de junio de 2019

@DaveMustaine ...Get well Dave.

If anyone can beat this its you! — Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) 17 de junio de 2019