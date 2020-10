Cerny gana fugado tras el 'motín' del pelotón al Giro

23 October 2020, Italy, Asti: Czech cyclist Josef Cerny of CCC Team crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2020 cycling race, 180 km from Morbegno to Asti. Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa - Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via ZUMA / DPA