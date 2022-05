Van der Poel asalta Visegrád y es el primer 'maglia rosa' del Giro

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel of team UCI ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix, on his way to win the first stage of the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, 195 km race from Budapest to Visegrad. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa - Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via ZUM / DPA