Enric Mas gana su primera general World Tour en el Tour de Guangxi

25 July 2019, France, Valloire: Spanish cyclist Enric Mas of Deceuninck - Quick-Step pictured during the arrival of the stage 18 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 208 km from Embrun to Valloire. Photo: Yorick Jansens/BELGA/dpa - Yorick Jansens/BELGA/dpa - Archivo