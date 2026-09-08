Borussia Dortmund - Villareal, en directo hoy: estadísticas previas y alineaciones probables

Onces Iniciales probables: Borussia Dortmund - Villareal: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (I) de Champions
Onces Iniciales probables: Borussia Dortmund - Villareal: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (I) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Europa Press Deportes
Publicado: martes, 8 septiembre 2026 16:02
Seguir en

Madrid, 8 de septiembre de 2026.

El Borussia Dortmund se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (I) al Villareal este martes a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la ida de Champions en el estadio Signal Iduna Park.

Clasificación Actual

Posición Equipo Puntos Partidos Jugados
1 LASK 0 0
1 Sporting CP 0 0
1 FC Porto 0 0
1 Borussia Dortmund 0 0
1 Bayern Munich 0 0
1 Arsenal 0 0
1 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0
1 SSC Napoli 0 0
1 Atlético de Madrid 0 0
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0
1 Como 0 0
1 Villareal 0 0
1 Feyenoord 0 0
1 Aston Villa 0 0
1 Manchester United 0 0
1 VfB Stuttgart 0 0
1 RB Leipzig 0 0
1 Sabah FK 0 0
1 Real Madrid 0 0
1 Slavia Prague 0 0
1 Club Brugge 0 0
1 Bodo/Glimt 0 0
1 Manchester City 0 0
1 Viking 0 0
1 AEK Athens 0 0
1 Lens 0 0
1 Real Betis 0 0
1 Slovan Bratislava 0 0
1 Barcelona 0 0
1 Inter 0 0
1 Galatasaray 0 0
1 Lille 0 0
1 PSV Eindhoven 0 0
1 Liverpool 0 0
1 Roma 0 0
1 Fenerbahce 0 0

Onces iniciales probables

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Daniel Svensson; Julian Ryerson, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, Ethan Nwaneri, Serhou Guirassy.
VILLAREAL: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan; Gerard Moreno, Georges Mikautadze.

Últimos enfrentamientos directos

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
25/11/2025 Champions League Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Villarreal

Últimos Resultados de Borussia Dortmund

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
25/02/2026 Champions Atalanta 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
17/02/2026 Champions Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta
28/01/2026 Champions Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Inter
20/01/2026 Champions Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
10/12/2025 Champions Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodoe/Glimt

Últimos Resultados de Villareal

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
05/09/2026 LaLiga Villarreal 2-3 Deportivo
28/08/2026 LaLiga Alavés 1-0 Villarreal
23/08/2026 LaLiga Atlético 2-2 Villarreal
16/08/2026 LaLiga Racing 2-2 Villarreal
24/05/2026 LaLiga Villarreal 5-1 Atlético

Contador

Contenido patrocinado