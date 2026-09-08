Borussia Dortmund - Villareal, en directo hoy: estadísticas previas y alineaciones probables

Onces Iniciales probables: Borussia Dortmund - Villareal: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (I) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 8 de septiembre de 2026.
El Borussia Dortmund se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (I) al Villareal este martes a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la ida de Champions en el estadio Signal Iduna Park.
Clasificación Actual
|Posición
| Equipo
| Puntos
| Partidos Jugados
|1
| LASK
| 0
| 0
|1
| Sporting CP
| 0
| 0
|1
| FC Porto
| 0
| 0
|1
| Borussia Dortmund
| 0
| 0
|1
| Bayern Munich
| 0
| 0
|1
| Arsenal
| 0
| 0
|1
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 0
| 0
|1
| SSC Napoli
| 0
| 0
|1
| Atlético de Madrid
| 0
| 0
|1
| Shakhtar Donetsk
| 0
| 0
|1
| Como
| 0
| 0
|1
| Villareal
| 0
| 0
|1
| Feyenoord
| 0
| 0
|1
| Aston Villa
| 0
| 0
|1
| Manchester United
| 0
| 0
|1
| VfB Stuttgart
| 0
| 0
|1
| RB Leipzig
| 0
| 0
|1
| Sabah FK
| 0
| 0
|1
| Real Madrid
| 0
| 0
|1
| Slavia Prague
| 0
| 0
|1
| Club Brugge
| 0
| 0
|1
| Bodo/Glimt
| 0
| 0
|1
| Manchester City
| 0
| 0
|1
| Viking
| 0
| 0
|1
| AEK Athens
| 0
| 0
|1
| Lens
| 0
| 0
|1
| Real Betis
| 0
| 0
|1
| Slovan Bratislava
| 0
| 0
|1
| Barcelona
| 0
| 0
|1
| Inter
| 0
| 0
|1
| Galatasaray
| 0
| 0
|1
| Lille
| 0
| 0
|1
| PSV Eindhoven
| 0
| 0
|1
| Liverpool
| 0
| 0
|1
| Roma
| 0
| 0
|1
| Fenerbahce
| 0
| 0
Onces iniciales probables
BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Daniel Svensson; Julian Ryerson, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, Ethan Nwaneri, Serhou Guirassy.
VILLAREAL: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan; Gerard Moreno, Georges Mikautadze.
Últimos enfrentamientos directos
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|25/11/2025
| Champions League
| Borussia Dortmund
| 4-0
| Villarreal
Últimos Resultados de Borussia Dortmund
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|25/02/2026
| Champions
| Atalanta
| 4-1
| Borussia Dortmund
|17/02/2026
| Champions
| Borussia Dortmund
| 2-0
| Atalanta
|28/01/2026
| Champions
| Borussia Dortmund
| 0-2
| Inter
|20/01/2026
| Champions
| Tottenham Hotspur
| 2-0
| Borussia Dortmund
|10/12/2025
| Champions
| Borussia Dortmund
| 2-2
| Bodoe/Glimt
Últimos Resultados de Villareal
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|05/09/2026
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 2-3
| Deportivo
|28/08/2026
| LaLiga
| Alavés
| 1-0
| Villarreal
|23/08/2026
| LaLiga
| Atlético
| 2-2
| Villarreal
|16/08/2026
| LaLiga
| Racing
| 2-2
| Villarreal
|24/05/2026
| LaLiga
| Villarreal
| 5-1
| Atlético