Real Betis - Feyenoord, en directo hoy: estadísticas previas y alineaciones probables

Onces Iniciales probables: Betis - Feyenoord: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (III) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 21 de octubre de 2026.
El Betis se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (III) al Feyenoord este miércoles a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la Champions en el Estadio Benito Villamarin
Clasificación Actual
|Posición
| Equipo
| Puntos
| Partidos Jugados
|1
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 9
| 3
|2
| Liverpool
| 9
| 3
|3
| VfB Stuttgart
| 7
| 3
|4
| Aston Villa
| 6
| 2
|5
| Barcelona
| 6
| 3
|6
| Manchester City
| 6
| 3
|7
| Sporting CP
| 6
| 2
|8
| Arsenal
| 6
| 2
|9
| Real Madrid
| 6
| 2
|10
| Real Betis
| 6
| 2
|11
| Borussia Dortmund
| 6
| 3
|12
| Bayern Munich
| 4
| 2
|13
| Roma
| 4
| 3
|14
| Shakhtar Donetsk
| 4
| 2
|15
| Atlético de Madrid
| 4
| 3
|16
| PSV Eindhoven
| 4
| 3
|17
| Como
| 3
| 2
|18
| Manchester United
| 3
| 2
|19
| Villareal
| 3
| 3
|20
| Club Brugge
| 3
| 2
|21
| Lens
| 3
| 2
|22
| Napoles
| 3
| 3
|23
| Leipzig
| 3
| 2
|24
| Feyenoord
| 3
| 2
|25
| Sabah FK
| 3
| 3
|26
| Bodo/Glimt
| 3
| 3
|27
| AEK Athens
| 3
| 3
|28
| Fenerbahce
| 2
| 3
|29
| Viking
| 1
| 2
|30
| Slavia Prague
| 1
| 3
|31
| Inter
| 0
| 2
|32
| LASK
| 0
| 2
|33
| Oporto
| 0
| 3
|34
| Lille
| 0
| 2
|35
| Galatasaray
| 0
| 2
|36
| Slovan Bratislava
| 0
| 3
Onces iniciales probables
REAL BETIS: Alvaro Valles; Angel Ortiz, Marc Bartra, Natan, Valentin Gomez; Facundo Bernal, Pablo Fornals, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Antony, Isco, Troy Parrott.
FEYENOORD: Tjark Ernst; Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Marmol; Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiel; Anis Hadj Moussa, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente.
Últimos Resultados de Betis
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|17/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Betis
| 2-5
| Barcelona
|14/10/2026
| Champions
| Betis
| 3-2
| FC Porto
|11/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Betis
| 5-2
| Osasuna
|20/09/2026
| LaLiga
| Deportivo
| 1-1
| Betis
|17/09/2026
| LaLiga
| Betis
| 1-0
| Getafe
Últimos Resultados de Feyenoord
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|14/10/2026
| Champions
| Feyenoord
| 3-2
| Como
|09/09/2026
| Champions
| Barcelona
| 5-1
| Feyenoord
|11/03/2025
| Champions
| Inter
| 2-1
| Feyenoord
|05/03/2025
| Champions
| Feyenoord
| 0-2
| Inter
|18/02/2025
| Champions
| AC Milan
| 1-1
| Feyenoord