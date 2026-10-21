Real Betis - Feyenoord, en directo hoy: estadísticas previas y alineaciones probables

Onces Iniciales probables: Betis - Feyenoord: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (III) de Champions
Onces Iniciales probables: Betis - Feyenoord: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (III) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Europa Press Deportes
Publicado: miércoles, 21 octubre 2026 16:01
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Madrid, 21 de octubre de 2026.

El Betis se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (III) al Feyenoord este miércoles a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la Champions en el Estadio Benito Villamarin

Clasificación Actual

Posición Equipo Puntos Partidos Jugados
1 Paris Saint-Germain 9 3
2 Liverpool 9 3
3 VfB Stuttgart 7 3
4 Aston Villa 6 2
5 Barcelona 6 3
6 Manchester City 6 3
7 Sporting CP 6 2
8 Arsenal 6 2
9 Real Madrid 6 2
10 Real Betis 6 2
11 Borussia Dortmund 6 3
12 Bayern Munich 4 2
13 Roma 4 3
14 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2
15 Atlético de Madrid 4 3
16 PSV Eindhoven 4 3
17 Como 3 2
18 Manchester United 3 2
19 Villareal 3 3
20 Club Brugge 3 2
21 Lens 3 2
22 Napoles 3 3
23 Leipzig 3 2
24 Feyenoord 3 2
25 Sabah FK 3 3
26 Bodo/Glimt 3 3
27 AEK Athens 3 3
28 Fenerbahce 2 3
29 Viking 1 2
30 Slavia Prague 1 3
31 Inter 0 2
32 LASK 0 2
33 Oporto 0 3
34 Lille 0 2
35 Galatasaray 0 2
36 Slovan Bratislava 0 3

Onces iniciales probables

REAL BETIS: Alvaro Valles; Angel Ortiz, Marc Bartra, Natan, Valentin Gomez; Facundo Bernal, Pablo Fornals, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Antony, Isco, Troy Parrott.
FEYENOORD: Tjark Ernst; Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Marmol; Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiel; Anis Hadj Moussa, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente.

Últimos Resultados de Betis

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
17/10/2026 LaLiga Betis 2-5 Barcelona
14/10/2026 Champions Betis 3-2 FC Porto
11/10/2026 LaLiga Betis 5-2 Osasuna
20/09/2026 LaLiga Deportivo 1-1 Betis
17/09/2026 LaLiga Betis 1-0 Getafe

Últimos Resultados de Feyenoord

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
14/10/2026 Champions Feyenoord 3-2 Como
09/09/2026 Champions Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord
11/03/2025 Champions Inter 2-1 Feyenoord
05/03/2025 Champions Feyenoord 0-2 Inter
18/02/2025 Champions AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord
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