Real Madrid - Leipzig, en directo hoy: estadísticas previas y alineaciones probables

Onces Iniciales probables: Real Madrid - Leipzig: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (III) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 21 de octubre de 2026.
El Real Madrid se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (III) al Leipzig este miércoles a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la Champions en el Estadio Bernabeu
Clasificación Actual
|Posición
| Equipo
| Puntos
| Partidos Jugados
|1
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 9
| 3
|2
| Liverpool
| 9
| 3
|3
| VfB Stuttgart
| 7
| 3
|4
| Aston Villa
| 6
| 2
|5
| Barcelona
| 6
| 3
|6
| Manchester City
| 6
| 3
|7
| Sporting CP
| 6
| 2
|8
| Arsenal
| 6
| 2
|9
| Real Madrid
| 6
| 2
|10
| Real Betis
| 6
| 2
|11
| Borussia Dortmund
| 6
| 3
|12
| Bayern Munich
| 4
| 2
|13
| Roma
| 4
| 3
|14
| Shakhtar Donetsk
| 4
| 2
|15
| Atlético de Madrid
| 4
| 3
|16
| PSV Eindhoven
| 4
| 3
|17
| Como
| 3
| 2
|18
| Manchester United
| 3
| 2
|19
| Villareal
| 3
| 3
|20
| Club Brugge
| 3
| 2
|21
| Lens
| 3
| 2
|22
| Napoles
| 3
| 3
|23
| Leipzig
| 3
| 2
|24
| Feyenoord
| 3
| 2
|25
| Sabah FK
| 3
| 3
|26
| Bodo/Glimt
| 3
| 3
|27
| AEK Athens
| 3
| 3
|28
| Fenerbahce
| 2
| 3
|29
| Viking
| 1
| 2
|30
| Slavia Prague
| 1
| 3
|31
| Inter
| 0
| 2
|32
| LASK
| 0
| 2
|33
| Oporto
| 0
| 3
|34
| Lille
| 0
| 2
|35
| Galatasaray
| 0
| 2
|36
| Slovan Bratislava
| 0
| 3
Onces iniciales probables
REAL MADRID: Thibaut Courtois; Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Ruediger, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella; Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe.
LEIPZIG: Maarten Vandevoordt; Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, David Raum; Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, Romulo Cruz.
Últimos enfrentamientos directos
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|06/03/2024
| Champions League Final Stage
| Real Madrid
| 1-1
| RB Leipzig
|13/02/2024
| Champions League Final Stage
| RB Leipzig
| 0-1
| Real Madrid
Últimos Resultados de Real Madrid
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|18/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Real Madrid
| 4-1
| Sevilla
|14/10/2026
| Champions
| Roma
| 3-4
| Real Madrid
|10/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Real Madrid
| 1-0
| Villarreal
|20/09/2026
| LaLiga
| Atlético
| 2-1
| Real Madrid
|15/09/2026
| LaLiga
| Elche
| 2-3
| Real Madrid
Últimos Resultados de Leipzig
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|13/10/2026
| Champions
| RB Leipzig
| 1-0
| PSV Eindhoven
|10/09/2026
| Champions
| Como
| 4-1
| RB Leipzig
|29/01/2025
| Champions
| Sturm Graz
| 1-0
| RB Leipzig
|22/01/2025
| Champions
| RB Leipzig
| 2-1
| Sporting CP
|10/12/2024
| Champions
| RB Leipzig
| 2-3
| Aston Villa