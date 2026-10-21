Real Madrid - Leipzig, en directo hoy: estadísticas previas y alineaciones probables

Onces Iniciales probables: Real Madrid - Leipzig: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (III) de Champions
Onces Iniciales probables: Real Madrid - Leipzig: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (III) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Europa Press Deportes
Publicado: miércoles, 21 octubre 2026 16:00
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Madrid, 21 de octubre de 2026.

El Real Madrid se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (III) al Leipzig este miércoles a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la Champions en el Estadio Bernabeu

Clasificación Actual

Posición Equipo Puntos Partidos Jugados
1 Paris Saint-Germain 9 3
2 Liverpool 9 3
3 VfB Stuttgart 7 3
4 Aston Villa 6 2
5 Barcelona 6 3
6 Manchester City 6 3
7 Sporting CP 6 2
8 Arsenal 6 2
9 Real Madrid 6 2
10 Real Betis 6 2
11 Borussia Dortmund 6 3
12 Bayern Munich 4 2
13 Roma 4 3
14 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2
15 Atlético de Madrid 4 3
16 PSV Eindhoven 4 3
17 Como 3 2
18 Manchester United 3 2
19 Villareal 3 3
20 Club Brugge 3 2
21 Lens 3 2
22 Napoles 3 3
23 Leipzig 3 2
24 Feyenoord 3 2
25 Sabah FK 3 3
26 Bodo/Glimt 3 3
27 AEK Athens 3 3
28 Fenerbahce 2 3
29 Viking 1 2
30 Slavia Prague 1 3
31 Inter 0 2
32 LASK 0 2
33 Oporto 0 3
34 Lille 0 2
35 Galatasaray 0 2
36 Slovan Bratislava 0 3

Onces iniciales probables

REAL MADRID: Thibaut Courtois; Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Ruediger, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella; Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe.
LEIPZIG: Maarten Vandevoordt; Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, David Raum; Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, Romulo Cruz.

Últimos enfrentamientos directos

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
06/03/2024 Champions League Final Stage Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig
13/02/2024 Champions League Final Stage RB Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

Últimos Resultados de Real Madrid

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
18/10/2026 LaLiga Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla
14/10/2026 Champions Roma 3-4 Real Madrid
10/10/2026 LaLiga Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal
20/09/2026 LaLiga Atlético 2-1 Real Madrid
15/09/2026 LaLiga Elche 2-3 Real Madrid

Últimos Resultados de Leipzig

Fecha Competición EquipoLocal Resultado EquipoVisitante
13/10/2026 Champions RB Leipzig 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
10/09/2026 Champions Como 4-1 RB Leipzig
29/01/2025 Champions Sturm Graz 1-0 RB Leipzig
22/01/2025 Champions RB Leipzig 2-1 Sporting CP
10/12/2024 Champions RB Leipzig 2-3 Aston Villa
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