Al menos 1,4 millones de personas en Líbano necesitan ayuda de emergencia, alerta la OCHA

El jefe de la OCHA, Tom Fletcher - Europa Press/Contacto/Bianca Otero

MADRID 5 Jun. (EUROPA PRESS) -

La Oficina de Coordinación de Asuntos Humanitarios de la ONU (OCHA) ha alertado este viernes de que al menos 1,4 millones de personas en Líbano necesitan ayuda de emergencia tras verse afectadas por los continuos ataques de Israel contra su país vecino desde el 2 de marzo, que han causado asimismo más de 3.500 muertos y 10.800 heridos.

El director de la OCHA, Tom Fletcher, ha recalcado en sus redes sociales que "1,4 millones de personas en Líbano necesitan ayuda de emergencia ahora" y para ello ha reclamado "alto el fuego real, proteger a los civiles a ambos lados de la 'Línea Azul' y financiar la respuesta".

En este sentido, la agencia de la ONU ha solicitado 331,5 millones de dólares (más de 287 millones de euros) para extender la "asistencia multisectorial en curso" a más de un millón de personas "vulnerables necesitadas" durante los próximos tres meses.

Así, ha precisado que se trata de un monto "adicional" de ayuda, lo que "refleja el alcance y la gravedad crecientes de las necesidades" en un país donde la "crisis humanitaria" ya es de por sí "grave".

"Las hostilidades han continuado a pesar de los anuncios de alto el fuego, lo que ha provocado desplazamientos adicionales y sostenidos, restringiendo el acceso humanitario y limitando las perspectivas de un retorno seguro. La capacidad de los albergues está saturada, la infraestructura esencial está gravemente dañada y el acceso a los servicios básicos es cada vez más limitado", ha detallado el organismo.

OCHA

LEBANON Revised Flash Appeal June - August 2026

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon is severe and deteriorating. Hostilities have continued despite ceasefire announcements, driving additional and sustained displacement, constraining humanitarian access and limiting prospects for safe return. Shelter capacity is overstretched, essential infrastructure is severely damaged, and access to basic services is increasingly constrained. Livelihoods remain disrupted, particularly in agriculture and small-scale commerce, deepening economic vulnerability as affected people rapidly exhaust their coping capacities. Municipalities and service providers are under significant pressure amid growing needs and limited resources. The cumulative impact of displacement, economic hardship, and infrastructure damage is contributing to rising tensions and protection risks, underscoring the need for humanitarian assistance, support to local authorities, and investments in community-based social stability. The revised Flash Appeal presents an evidence-based continuation of the Government-led emergency response. Between 2 March and 31 May, humanitarian partners reached more than 680,000 people with at least one type of assistance. Over the next three months (June-August 2026), humanitarian partners seek an additional US$331.5 million to extend the ongoing multi-sector assistance to 1.4 million vulnerable people in need. The additional financial requirement reflects the expanding scope and severity of needs, covering continued assistance, newly identified needs and new activities required by the evolving crisis. It does not re-cost unmet requirements already included in the appeal, which remain part of the overall financial requirements. This brings the total revised Flash Appeal requirements for March to August 2026 to $639.9 million, for which $185.9 million has been received as of 31 May 2026. The revised Flash Appeal is informed by a common planning outlook for the continued scale of hostilities and the risk of an additional large-scale escalation. The extension is also informed by updated assessments and analyses - updated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis; Protection Monitoring reports, rapid Health and WASH assessments; preliminary findings of Emergency Rapid Needs Assessments (ERNA) inside and outside collective shelters; Gender-Based Violence (GBV) safety audit reports; preliminary results from GBV Rapid Needs Assessment; UN Women's Rapid Gender Analysis on displacement outside collective shelters, sectors' operational data; ongoing response monitoring; and partners' scale-up capacity. Analysed together with population data of internally displaced people (IDPs) and pre-crisis population figures in areas under forced displacement orders issued by Israeli forces, it is estimated that 1.4 million people are directly affected by the crisis and in need of humanitarian assistance. The Flash Appeal complements the 2026 Lebanon Response Plan (LRP), which remains the primary planning and coordination framework for humanitarian and stabilization response, co-led with the Government of Lebanon. The Government continues to lead the emergency response (with the Ministry of Social Affairs appointed as the lead agency to coordinate the response): providing public collective shelters; overseeing shelter management; working to sustain critical public services, including health care and water systems; and mobilizing civil defence, Lebanese Red Cross, municipalities and disaster risk management teams. The Appeal supports these national efforts, enabling humanitarian partners to reinforce the Government-led response as needs continue to rise.