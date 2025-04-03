COMUNCADO: New distinction as TOP tour operator / Recertification just in time for the 15th company anniversary

NEWS AKTUELL // Towcester, England.- RSD Travel Ltd. and RSD Reise Service Deutschland GmbH both belong to one of the largest cultural tour organisers in Europe, the RSD Group. RSD Reise Service Deutschland was once again awarded as a "TOP Tour Operator" at this year's ITB. This underscores the operator's consistently above-average touristic and economic performance, fittingly marking the company's 15th anniversary, which was examined in two independent procedures and ultimately successfully sealed with the "TOP Tour Operator" certificate.

The touristic component was assessed by the experts of tourVERS GmbH. TourVERS is one of the leading providers of the legally required customer money protection and can therefore draw on a comprehensive overview of the tour operator market and is familiar with its particularities. The examination of the economic component was carried out by the specialists of the renowned auditing firm RINKE TREUHAND. For this purpose, RSD Germany Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits provided extensive annual financial statements, which were analyzed and evaluated by RINKE TREUHAND in terms of creditworthiness using criteria specifically tailored to the travel industry.

"RSD has succeeded for the second time in a row in impressing in both test sections and receiving the "TOP Tour Operator" certificate. We congratulate Mr. Zsifkovits and his entire team for this outstanding achievement," says tourVERS Managing Director Michael Wäldle.

“The renewed award as a TOP tour operator makes us particularly proud.” commented RSD Germany Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits.

The certificate is awarded exclusively to organizers with above-average tourism and economic performance. Any tour operator can get certified, regardless of whether they are a customer of tourVERS GmbH. In addition to a certificate and the certificate logo, the TOP tour operators always receive a comprehensive report.

