2027 CIVIS Media Prize opens for entries / New jury prize for podcasts

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- Entries are open to media professionals from EU Member States and Switzerland until 31 December 2026. The prize money awarded for each CIVIS AWARD will increase to €2,500.

NEWS AKTUELL // Cologne, 2 November 2026. The competition for the 2027 European CIVIS Media Prize is now open. Until 31 December 2026, media professionals from the member states of the European Union and Switzerland can submit productions online addressing the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and – related to this – social cohesion.

The CIVIS Media Prize recognises outstanding media productions in the VIDEO, AUDIO, YOUNG C. and CINEMA categories that promote the peaceful coexistence of people from different geographical and cultural backgrounds. The CIVIS AWARDS have a total prize fund of €20,000.

The prize structure has been updated for 2027: the prize money for each CIVIS AWARD will increase from €2,000 to €2,500. For the first time, two prizes will be awarded in the podcast category (open to German-language productions only): the existing audience award and a new jury prize. The CIVIS TOP AWARD will be discontinued.

The European CIVIS Media Prize is organised by ARD, represented by WDR. Its media partners are ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and the EBU. Cooperation partners include WDR mediagroup, Produktionsallianz, VFF – Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), Postcode Lotterie and the Harald Christ Foundation for Democracy and Diversity.

The non-profit CIVIS Media Foundation in Cologne is responsible for organising the competition, the jury sessions and the awards ceremony.

All entries must be submitted in full via the CIVIS submission portal.

Information on the prize categories and terms and conditions of entry is available on the CIVIS Media Prize website.

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Hashtag: #civis2027

Press contact

CIVIS Media Foundation

for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe

Ferdos Forudastan

Telephone: +49 (0)221 277 58 70

Email: info@civismedia.eu

civismedia.eu