Aiways on course for success: Strategic partnerships in Israel and La Réunion

· Blilious Group becomes exclusive distributor in Israel

· INCO21 Group takes over sales and service in La Réunion

· Sales start in the Netherlands to follow soon

Shanghai/Tel Aviv/Saint-Denis, 17th of September– Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electro mobility based in Shanghai is gradually expanding its international market activities. With the battery-electric Aiways U5, the brand will in future also serve Israel and La Réunion.

In Israel, Aiways is entering into cooperation with Blilious Group responsible for the sale of passenger cars to private and business customers. "With 50 years of experience in the international automotive industry, Blilious is a welcome partner to successfully launch our innovative brand in Israel," says Samuel Fu, Chairman and Co-founder of Aiways, adding, "Our high-quality SUV AIWAYS U5 is a comfortable electric vehicle with the range of up to 400 kilometers (WLTP) and is very competitively priced. It perfectly meets the needs of the Israeli market".

The Blilious Group can look back on a wealth of experience with successful market launches in Israel as well as cooperation with well-known international automotive brands. "Blilious Automotive has well established nationwide service network, showrooms and a large logistic and spare part facility in the center of Israel," says Dani Blilious, Co-Chairman and CEO of Blilious Group.

Meanwhile, Aiways also announced to launch Aiways U5 on La Réunion with domestic cooperation partner INCO21. La Réunion is the second market in France after Hertz Corsica imported 500 cars earlier this year. Lucay Julie, Chairman of INCO21, comments: "The Aiways U5 is an innovative EV, whose comfortable design and long range are absolutely convincing. We are pleased to be able to offer open-minded customers not only a sustainable product, but also to ensure subsequent service".

Aiways is successively expanding its international market presence. The Shanghai-based start-up will soon begin to gain a foothold in the Netherlands. Further steps will be announced in the coming weeks.

