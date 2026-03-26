CIVIS Media Prize 2026 | 28 productions nominated, 5 podcasts for public voting

CIVIS Media Prize 2026 – 28 nominees for Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity have been shortlisted / Copyright CIVIS Medienstiftung - ARD Presse

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // 26.3.2026 Cologne (ots) | CIVIS Media Prize 2026 – 28 nominees for Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity have been shortlisted: Candidates for the CIVIS Media Prize include entries from AdanaFilms, Alamode Filmdistribution, ARD, ARTE, BR, Deutschlandfunk, Deutschlandfunk Kultur, DOCDAYS Productions, DR SALES, ECAM, FACTSTORY, France 2, Gute Zeit Film, HFF München, hr, June Films, Katuh Studio, Kugel und Niere, La Cellule Productions, Mediawan Rights, Pallas Film, Radio Bremen, rbb, RTLZWEI, RBTF, Rebel Frame, Square Eyes, SRF, SWR, WDR and ZDF

The complete list of nominees can be found here as well as in the press section of the CIVIS Media Foundation website.

Over 800 productions were submitted for the competition – from 26 EU member states and Switzerland. The entries address highly topical issues such as war, flight, displacement, racism, antisemitism, extremism, the coexistence of people from different backgrounds and cultures, home and identity in an immigration society.

The awards ceremony will take place on 18 May 2026 as part of the re:publica conference. The ceremony will be broadcast via livestream. The CIVIS Award Ceremony will be available in the ARD Mediathek from 20 May 2026. ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the ceremony on Thursday, 21 May 2026, at 00.15 a.m.. In the following days, other TV stations will also broadcast the event.

The award ceremony will be hosted by journalist and presenter Mona Ameziane.

The CIVIS Media Prize is awarded in the categories AUDIO AWARD, VIDEO AWARD, YOUNG C. AWARD and CINEMA AWARD. In addition, the TOP AWARD, worth 15,000 euros, will be selected from among the winners.

From 21 April, the public is invited to vote online and pick their favorite among five podcasts (German language only) nominated by the jury of the CIVIS Media Prize.

As in previous years, the CIVIS CINEMA AWARD 2026 will also honour a European film that has been screened in German cinemas. Public voting will take place from 14 to 19 April 2026.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The WDR mediagroup, the Produktionsallianz, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie and Harald Christ Foundation for Democracy and Diversity are cooperation partners.

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