NTT DATA Business Solutions Supports SAP Customers in Preparing for the EU Packaging Regulation (PPWR)

Luisa Swetlik, Product Owner Sustainability Data Simplified / Katrin Biller Fotografie - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Bielefeld, Germany — May 26, 2026 —– NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading SAP Platinum partner for the global SME sector, is strengthening Sustainability Data Simplified, an SAP BTP-based solution, to support customers in meeting the requirements of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The solution builds on long standing customer demand for reliable sustainability data and provides a structured foundation for managing regulatory requirements directly within SAP.

“PPWR shows how quickly regulatory expectations become operational reality,” says Luisa Swetlik, Product Owner Sustainability Data Simplified. “Our goal is to help customers translate these requirements into SAP based processes they can rely on – not just for PPWR, but beyond.”

PPWR as an operational challenge for manufacturing, packing and shipping products

With PPWR approaching its first major milestone in August 2026, companies across Europe face increasing pressure to act. From that point on, companies must be able to demonstrate compliance for relevant packaging before products are placed on the EU market. The regulation introduces binding requirements covering chemical compliance, conformity assessments, technical documentation and clearly defined responsibilities across the supply chain.

For many organizations, the challenge is not the regulation’s intent or complexity, but the practical execution of its requirements. This includes:

• Identifying which products and packaging are affected

• Knowing where the relevant data is stored

• Keeping documentation consistent, traceable and auditable over time

These challenges become particularly visible in complex SAP landscapes, where packaging information is often embedded in bills of materials, material masters and logistics processes.

Translating PPWR requirements into SAP based processes

Sustainability Data Simplified addresses PPWR requirements where they matter most: at the level of operational SAP data. The solution enables companies to link regulatory obligations directly to existing product structures and packaging information maintained in SAP. By doing so, organizations can:

• Identify PPWR relevant packaging based on bills of materials

• Assign roles such as manufacturer, first placer on the market or importer

• Support conformity assessments and documentation processes

• Keep PPWR related information traceable across the entire product lifecycle

This SAP integrated approach helps organizations avoid manual workarounds and isolated tools while preparing for regulatory audits and market surveillance.

Building a reusable data foundation beyond PPWR

Regulations like PPWR highlight a broader challenge many companies face: sustainability data often exists, but not in a form that supports regulatory compliance. Sustainability Data Simplified establishes a consistent, SAP based data foundation that organizations can use – not only for PPWR today, but also for future regulatory requirements. The solution is continuously advanced through close co innovation with customers. A dedicated product team brings together experts from product development, SAP integration, innovation and sustainability to translate regulatory requirements such as PPWR into structured, scalable SAP processes. Under the responsibility of Luisa Swetlik, the focus remains on enabling companies to implement current and future regulations efficiently and at scale.

Further information on Sustainability Data Simplified is available here.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises – from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld,

Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com