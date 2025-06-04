(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

What solar efficiency records mean for homeowners - A glance at the future of solar with Back Contact and Tandem technology

NEWS AKTUELL // Frankfurt am Main.- Solar panels are no longer just a tool for cutting electricity bills. They are becoming a long-term investment in home energy independence. And with every jump in solar cell efficiency, that investment becomes more powerful, compact, and future-ready. This spring, solar technology leader Longi announced not one, but two new world records in solar efficiency. These achievements offer a glimpse of what homeowners might soon see on their rooftops.

Look out for Back Contact Technology and Tandem - two new efficiency milestones achieved

In May, Longi reached 27.81% efficiency in a solar cell using heterojunction interdigitated back contact (HIBC) technology. Independently verified by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), this result now stands as the world’s highest efficiency for monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells.

At the same time, Longi also set a new world record with its Tandem solar technology, combining silicon and perovskite layers to achieve a confirmed 34.85% cell efficiency.

These developments are also signs of where the solar market is headed: more electricity from smaller surfaces, improved aesthetics with no visible front-side wiring, and better performance in varying light conditions.

Why Back Contact technology means more power for your home and Tandem Technology could be the next big thing...

Contact:

nadinebuetow@longi.com

