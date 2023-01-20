Publicado 20/01/2023 09:18

Agilyx CEO, Tim Stedman, named among the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in 2023

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or "the company"), a technology company that enables customers to recycle the most challenging post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Tim Stedman, has been included in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of senior executives driving the greatest positive impact in the chemical industry.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial news team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: ESG (environmental, social, governance), innovation, mergers and acquisitions/portfolio management, profitability/shareholder value and projects.

"I'm honored to have been included among such an impressive list of people within the industry" stated Mr. Stedman in regard to his ranking on the list. "The recognition of Agilyx's accomplishments over the past year by the team at ICIS is very heartening and we look forward to all of the great work that lies ahead as we continue to deliver on our mission to help solve the problem of plastic waste."

Kate RingierVP, Communications & Government Affairs+ 41 43 883 0396kate.ringier@agilyx.com

