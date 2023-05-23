Ahlstrom supports the transition to renewable energy sources with Elektro-Tek® electrotechnical papers

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world shifts towards renewable energy sources, the demand for high-performance insulation materials for electrotechnical uses is on the rise. Supporting this transition, electrotechnical papers are designed as an ideal solution for demanding applications such as high-voltage cables, distribution transformers, instrument transformers, power transformers, and bushings. Ahlstrom offers a comprehensive range of innovative electrotechnical papers under a new brand Elektro-Tek® that offer excellent thermal and electrical properties.

Ahlstrom continues its long tradition of dedication and leadership in the electrotechnical paper industry through its commitment to support the growing demand for electrification and the energy transition while helping to combat climate change. With over 100 years of experience in the production and development of electrotechnical papers, the company is well-positioned to meet the strict quality standards that are required for these demanding applications.

The key features required in electrotechnical papers include for example their insulation properties, density and thermal endurance, to enable the insulation to perform in operation for the defined lifecycle of the highest quality OEM producers. To achieve these properties, one of the critical factors in producing high-quality insulation papers is the use of high-quality pulp. Elektro-Tek® papers utilize Ahlstrom's internally produced unbleached kraft pulps that are rich in purity and strength, have high DP value, and aid in the innovation of these highly technical products. Ahlstrom's Elektro-Tek® papers are made from sustainable materials, such as high-quality unbleached cellulose fibers that reduce their footprint on the environment. By using renewable resources in the manufacturing process, Ahlstrom is able to deliver products that are both high-performance and sustainable.

"Our mission is to support the transition to renewable energy sources by providing the industry with high-quality, sustainable insulation materials," said Eva Thunholm, Vice President of Protective Materials global business at Ahlstrom. "We are able to build upon more than a century of experience and expertise to continually meet the evolving needs of the industry and help combat climate change through our Elektro-Tek® products."

