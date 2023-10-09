(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9.10.2023 at 18:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aino Hökeberg appointed as Kamux's Chief Marketing and Concept Officer

Aino Hökeberg (40, M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed as Kamux Corporation's Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, responsible for marketing and business concept, and a member of the Group Management Team as of January 1, 2024. She will be based in Upplands Väsby, Sweden and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju.

Hökeberg joins Kamux from Fazer, where she has held various commercial positions since 2017, most recently as Director, eCommerce. Prior to Fazer, she has worked for e.g. at Arken Zoo, ICA and KPMG.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am very happy to welcome Aino Hökeberg to Kamux. We want to enhance customer experience across all channels, as well as improve our productivity, competitiveness and profitability. Aino has a strong track record of business development in an omnichannel environment, and she also brings to our management team valuable additional experience in developing an international omnichannel business."

Aino Hökeberg: "I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Kamux where innovation meets opportunity. It is exciting to further develop the customer experience across all customer touch points, the Kamux brand and the already strong business concept. I am looking forward to working with the team to unlock the next gear of growth."

After the change, the members of the Group Management Team are:Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal;Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland;Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Sweden (at least until Dec 31, 2023);Martin Verrelli, Country Director for Germany;Aino Hökeberg, Marketing and Business Concept (as of Jan 1, 2024);Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Sustainability;Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB; andVesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics.

For more information, please contact:Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux CorporationCommunications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Kamux was founded in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 and by the end of June 2023 the company had already sold over 490,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

