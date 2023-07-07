Publicado 07/07/2023 10:30
- Comunicado -

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2023

LYSAKER, Norway, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the first half of 2023 on Thursday 13 July 2023, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:00 CEST.

Date: Thursday 13 July 2023Time: 08:00 CESTLanguage: English Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors/Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact: Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

