Publicado 30/11/2023 09:28
- Comunicado -

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to conversions of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 November 2023, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,316,933 shares of Series A and 426,034,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,920,346.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 November 2023 at 08.00 CET.

