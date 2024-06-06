Bayer Collaborates with PAPACKS to Co-create Alternative-to-Plastic Packaging for Consumer Health Products

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

This relationship aims to advance Bayer’s commitment to ensure 100% of product packaging is recycle-ready or reusable by 2030

Basel, Switzerland, June 6, 6 Jun. (News Aktuell) - .– Bayer has launched a strategic collaboration with PAPACKS to develop fiber-based packaging, as an alternative to using traditional plastic packaging for some of the company’s Consumer Health products, which include brands like Aspirin, Bepanthen and Claritin. This is a step forward in Bayer’s commitment to ensure 100% of the packaging used in their self-care products contribute to the circular economy and are recycle-ready or reusable by 2030.

The collaboration aims to develop biodegradable, pulp-based packaging made from responsible virgin fibers, featuring PAPACK’s moulded pulp technology that uses materials derived from renewable sources and a plant-based coating.

“Reducing plastic utilization is one of the greatest challenges of our industry, so we’re proud to join forces with PAPACKS to accelerate progress towards using eco-friendly, renewable sources for our packaging,” said Jesse DelGigante, Director, Global Packaging Innovation for Bayer’s Consumer Health division. “This collaboration is a strong step forward in our sustainable packaging journey.”

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of combining our unique pulp technology with plant-based coating with the rigorous standards mandated by regulatory agencies for over-the-counter medicines,” said Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO of Papacks. “We expect this collaboration to help redefine packaging standards for the industry.”

As a part of Bayer’s commitment to advance sustainable packaging solutions, this collaboration with PAPACKS follows the recent announcement that the company has joined the Blister Pack Collective to reduce single-use plastics in healthcare packaging.

About PAPACKS

PAPACKS is a leading producer of moulded pulp packaging solutions, specializing in eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Committed to sustainability and innovation, PAPACKS develops cutting-edge solutions, utilizing biodegradable materials derived from renewable sources and featuring a plant-based coating, with a focus on environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.papacks.com

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

