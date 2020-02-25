BMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results (1)

Financial Results Highlights

First Quarter 2020 Compared With First Quarter 2019:

-- Net income of $1,592 million and adjusted net income(1 )of $1,617 million, both up 5% -- Reported EPS(2) of $2.37 and adjusted EPS(1 )of $2.41, both up 4% -- Revenue, net of CCPB(3), of $6,031 million, up 8% -- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $349 million; includes PCL on performing loans of $25 million -- ROE of 13.3%, compared with 13.6%; adjusted ROE(1) of 13.5%, compared with 13.9% -- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 11.4%

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - For the first quarter ended January 31, 2020, BMO Financial Group recorded net income of $1,592 million or $2.37 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $1,617 million or $2.41 per share on an adjusted basis.

"We had a strong quarter, delivering adjusted earnings per share of $2.41, with 8% year-over-year revenue growth, 16% pre-provision, pre-tax earnings growth and 5% net income growth. All our businesses performed well, each delivering operating leverage over 2% with total bank operating leverage of 4.6% driving a 270 basis point improvement in efficiency. Canadian P&C had another good quarter, with net income growth of 8% and continued robust loan and deposit growth in both personal and commercial. Capital Markets had a strong quarter in all businesses, demonstrating its earnings potential, with an increased contribution from our U.S. segment resulting in 38% total net income growth. Wealth Management and U.S. P&C also performed well, delivering positive operating leverage with both revenue growth and disciplined expense management. Overall portfolio credit quality remains stable, even as credit provisions this quarter were elevated, largely as a result of activity in two specific sectors," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.

"We have significant momentum, with businesses increasing market share. Our segments are winning on the strength of our customer value proposition and our ability to compete effectively. Our commitment to growing our business, improving efficiency and building a stronger BMO for our customers, employees and communities will continue to drive our focus on delivering consistently strong relative performance and long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. White.

Return on equity (ROE) was 13.3%, compared with 13.6% in the prior year, and adjusted ROE was 13.5%, compared with 13.9% in the prior year. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 15.7%, compared with 16.5% in the prior year, and adjusted ROTCE was 15.8%, compared with 16.6% in the prior year.

Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a second quarter 2020 dividend of $1.06 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter and up $0.06 per share or 6%from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $4.24 per common share.

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the Non-GAAP Measures section, where such non-GAAP measures and their closest GAAP counterparts (1) are disclosed. All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after deducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributions payable on (2) other equity instruments. (3) On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance revenue. Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on unrounded numbers.

First Quarter Operating Segment Overview

Canadian P&CReported net income was $700 million, an increase of $52 million or 8% and adjusted net income was $700 million, an increase of $51 million or 8% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Strong revenue growth was partially offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

During the quarter, we extended our partnership with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, as we continue to be the official bank and exclusive provider of unique banking services and financial products to members of the Canadian Defence Community, supporting current and former troops, Department of National Defence personnel, RCMP and Canadian Coast Guard members and their families, to help make their financial goals a reality. We also introduced a new personal financial management solution, BMO Insights, to help customers gain better control of their financial lives. The solution leverages artificial intelligence to deliver personalized, automated and actionable insights for everyday banking customers to help them manage their day-to-day finances and cash flow.

U.S. P&CReported net income was $351 million, compared with $444 million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $361 million, compared with $454 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reported net income was US$267 million, compared with US$332 million, and adjusted net income was US$275 million, compared with US$340 million in the prior year, due to higher provisions for credit losses, in part due to a recovery in the prior year, partially offset by higher revenue.

During the quarter, BMO opened a new commercial banking office in Los Angeles, California, providing businesses in Southern California with access to BMO's full array of industry expertise, financial solutions and capabilities, complemented by local market knowledge.

BMO Wealth ManagementReported net income was $291 million, an increase of $53 million or 22%, and adjusted net income was $300 million, an increase of $52 million or 21% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $209 million, an increase of $36 million or 21%, and adjusted net income was $218 million, an increase of $35 million or 19%, primarily driven by higher revenue from a higher level of client assets and lower expenses. Insurance reported and adjusted net income was $82 million, an increase of $17 million or 26%, primarily due to a benefit from market movements in the current quarter, relative to the unfavourable impact of market movements in the prior year, partially offset by lower underlying business results.

