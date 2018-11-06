Booking.com Research Reveals that Women in Tech Are Committed to Staying in the Industry, and Are Taking the Lead on Ach

Publicado 06/11/2018 10:02:03 CET

New global research from Booking.com [https://www.booking.com ], digital e-commerce and technology leader, reveals that more than four in five women (83%) working in the tech industry globally say that they intend to remain in tech for the next five to ten years. Beyond their own commitment, women in tech are passionate about encouraging new entrants to join the sector, with nine in ten (89%) female professionals agreeing that they would recommend a career in the industry to high school and undergraduate students.

Women globally say that women working in tech have an opportunity to improve gender diversity themselves, including by sharing their experiences of the tech industry with other women (46%) and becoming a mentor to them (44%). However, they also believe tech companies have an obligation to invest further in initiatives to support them, with 51% calling for hiring practices designed to attract a more diverse workforce. Only the same percentage expects to see this change within the next five years, suggesting that companies should move faster in effecting change.

