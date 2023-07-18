Change in the members of Citycon's Audit and Governance Committee

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 July 2023 at 20:25 hrs

HELSINKI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Extraordinary General Meeting (held on 1 June 2023) and the election of Mr Adi Jemini as a new Board member, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided to elect Mr Jemini as a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee, replacing Mr Yehuda (Judah) Angster.After the change, the composition of the Audit and Governance Committee is as follows:

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman (Chairman)

(Chairman) Per-Anders Ovin

Ljudmila Popova

Adi Jemini

