Citycon Oyj´s Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2022: Continued NRI growth and reaffirming full year guidance (2

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Like-for-like net rental income in Q3 increased 3.4% compared to the previous year

Year-to-date, LFL net rental income increased 5.2%

Standing net rental income in Q3 increased in 5.3% and year-to-date 7.8%

Like-for-like footfall in Q3 increased 4.3% and year-to-date 12.1%

Like-for-like tenant sales in Q3 increased 0.1%; 7.9% higher than the same period in Q3/2019 (pre-pandemic level)

Year-to-date, like-for-like tenant sales increased 7.0% compared to previous year and 7.2% compared to Q1-Q3/2019 (pre pandemic level)

Year-to-date, total average rent per sq.m. increased by EUR +1.0 to EUR 23.6 per sq.m through the combination of indexation and positive leasing spread(Indexation is calculated at the end of each year so 2023 will benefit from current of inflation impact on rents)

to per sq.m through the combination of indexation and positive leasing spread(Indexation is calculated at the end of each year so 2023 will benefit from current of inflation impact on rents) Operating properties recorded a seventh consecutive quarter of uplift as fair value change of investment properties in Q3/2022 increased by EUR 0.9 million

DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES: CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DECLINING

With the completion of the retail phase of Lippulaiva and limited capital commitments in 2023, we anticipate that Citycon's capital expenditures will be lower in 2023.

Currently, all construction commitments are at guaranteed fix pricing

6 of 8 residential towers in Lippulaiva under construction and opening between 2022-2024 (Citycon will own 6).

Continue to execute on approximately EUR 300 million of additional building rights' potential in our existing portfolio with minimal capital expenditure required

of additional building rights' potential in our existing portfolio with minimal capital expenditure required Trekanten, Norway : new zoning plan approved signaling a significant milestone in the realization of the building rights

Opportunity to sell, develop or execute strategic joint ventures

BALANCE SHEET: CONTINUED CAPITAL RECYCLING TO REPURCHASE DEBT

Repurchased EUR 29 million of notional bonds in September and subsequent to quarter end

of notional bonds in September and subsequent to quarter end Citycon has now completed EUR 108.3 million notional amount of bond repurchases by using approx. EUR 98.7 million of cash

Citycon registered two assets worth approximately EUR 125 million as 'held for sale' with the sale proceeds earmarked to pay down debt.

Excluding these assets, we have sold EUR 400 million of assets since 2021

Over the next 24 months, Citycon is targeting EUR 500 million of asset sales, inclusive of the two assets held for sale, and intends to use the proceeds to repay debt.

of asset sales, inclusive of the two assets held for sale, and intends to use the proceeds to repay debt. Investment grade balance sheet:

No significant maturities until October 2024

95% of debt is fixed

100% of assets unencumbered

Approximately EUR 537 million of liquidity.

1) Standing portfolio key figures include only income and expenses from investment properties that were on group balance sheet on 30 September 2022. The portfolio is the same in the reporting period and in the comparison period, hence the numbers are comparable. Lippulaiva (opened on the 31st of March 2022) is included in the standing portfolio.2) Citycon presents alternative performance measures according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines. More information is presented in Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies in the notes to the accounts.3) The key figure includes hybrid bond coupons and amortized fees.

1) Change from previous year (comparable exchange rates). Change-% is calculated from exact figures.2) Citycon presents alternative performance measures according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines. More information is presented in Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies in the notes to the accounts.3) The key figure includes hybrid bond coupons and amortized fees.4) Highly liquid cash investments has been taken into account in net debt.5) Calculation updated from this and comparison periods. Divided by number of shares at balance sheet date instead of average amount of shares during the reporting period.6) LTV Q4/2021 changed due to correction related to presentation of IFRS 16 assets. Previously reported LTV for Q4/2021 was 40.7

CEO REMARKS: Citycon continued to demonstrate strong performance amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. Just as the company outperformed during the covid crisis, the stability of our business model continues to prove itself.

During the third quarter, like-for-like net rental income increased 3.4% and 5.2% year-to-date over the same periods last year. This improvement was driven by like-for-like tenant sales, which were 7.0% above YTD 2021. Footfall continued its positive development as like-for-like footfall Q3/2022 and YTD was 4.3% and 12.1% above the same periods last year, respectively. Operational key figures have surpassed pre-covid, 2019 levels. Like-for-like tenant sales were 7.2% above YTD 2019 and average rent has increased EUR 0.8 compared to Q3/2019. This reflects the stability of Citycon´s grocery- and municipal-anchored centres that are connected to transportation hubs.Our leasing activity remained strong in Q3 as we signed 21,000 square meters of new leases with a positive leasing spread of 1.7%. Retail occupancy at the quarter´s end was 94.9%. This is a testament to the attractiveness of our locations for our tenants to generate sales and operate profitably. This leasing activity contributed to retail occupancy remaining high and an average rent increase of EUR 1.0 to EUR 23.6 per sq.m. from the year end 2021. Citycon will realize rental growth due to inflation in Q1/2023 with 92% of our leases indexed to inflation. In our markets inflation estimates are approximately 7-8%, which bodes well for growth in 2023. It should be noted that our tenants have some of the lowest occupancy cost ratios in the retail space. Inclusive of service charges, the average OCR of our portfolio is 9.0%, providing ample headroom for rent growth in a rising sales environment. Further, our limited reliance on fashion in favour of necessity-based goods and services, such as groceries, are less dependent on discretionary income.With the completion of the retail phase of Lippulaiva (along with the recently announced opening of the metro station on December 3, 2022) and limited capital commitments in 2023, we anticipate that Citycon's capital expenditures will be materially lower in 2023. In addition to typical maintenance and tenant improvement capex, in 2023 we have only approximately EUR 8 million committed development capex at guaranteed, fixed pricing. We continue to make progress on creating development rights, requiring minimal capital. These reduced capital commitments increase operational free cash flow, providing additional support for the balance sheet. Looking to our balance sheet, Citycon continues to recycle capital in order to strengthen its investment grade balance sheet and maintain flexibility. In September, and subsequent to quarter end, we repurchased additional unsecured bonds at a discount in the open market for EUR 29.0 million notional. Year-to-date, Citycon has now repurchased EUR 108.3 million of notional bonds during 2022 by using approx. EUR 98.7 million of cash at an average yield of 4.9%. During the quarter, Citycon registered two assets worth approximately EUR 125 million as 'held for sale'. These transactions are in due diligence and are expected to close late in Q4/2022 with the sale proceeds earmarked to pay down debt. Excluding these assets, we have sold EUR 400 million of assets since 2021. Over the next 24 months, Citycon is targeting EUR 500 million of asset sales, inclusive of the two assets held for sale, and intends to use the proceeds to repay debt. Net fair value gain of our investment properties was EUR 0.9 million in Q3 and year-to- date EUR 23.1 million, on the strength of indexation increases and building rights development, mainly at Trekanten where zoning was approved in the third quarter.These actions, combined with continued strong operating metrics, reduced capex spend, and positive future growth driven by indexation, further stabilises Citycon´s well-laddered maturity profile and credit metrics. We have no significant maturities until October 2024, 95% of our consolidated debt is fixed, 100% of our assets are unencumbered, and we have over EUR 500 million of liquidity. As a result, Citycon is well positioned to continue to thrive despite near term disruption in the credit market. The business model of urban hubs containing necessity retail and residential units in major markets attached to public transportation provides an attractive value proposition for all stakeholders. As a result of the solid quarter and the confidence we have in the business, we are reaffirming our guidance.F. Scott BallVice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR 2022 Citycon reaffirms its prior full-year guidance at the levels noted in the table below:

The outlook assumes that there are no major changes in macroeconomic factors and that there will not be another wave of COVID-19 with restrictions resulting in significant store closures and no major disruptions from the war in Ukraine. These estimates are based on the existing property portfolio as well as on the prevailing level of inflation, the EUR–SEK and EUR–NOK exchange rates, and current interest rates.AUDIOCASTCitycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will be arranged on Thursday 10 November 2022 at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2022-q3Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: https://call.vsy.io/access-8157After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.CITYCON OYJFor further information, please contact:Bret McLeodChief Financial OfficerTel. +46 73 326 8455bret.mcleod@citycon.comSakari JärveläVP, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTelephone +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace