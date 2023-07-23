COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28

Delivers speech at Clean Energy Ministerial in Goa on sidelines of G20 meeting

on sidelines of G20 meeting Congratulates India and Denmark on gaining momentum with more than 20 early supporters

and on gaining momentum with more than 20 early supporters COP28 President: "The cooling challenge can become a cooling opportunity"

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged countries to join the global cooling pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 Presidency, announced earlier in the year.

Dr. Al Jaber thanked Dan Jergensen, Minister from Denmark and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology of India for their commitment to being Cool Champions and urged countries to unite and join the pledge.

In close collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), the Global Cooling Pledge aims to expand cooling to protect the most vulnerable communities, especially in the global south, Small Island States and Least Developed Countries, from extreme heat, keep food fresh and vaccines safe.

Earlier in July, the COP28 President Designate announced his approach and plan for COP28 based on an ambitious response to the Global Stocktake and based on 4 pillars: Fast Tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, lives and livelihoods and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

The initiative provides incentives to governments and all stakeholders to act on sustainable cooling in five areas: nature-based solutions, super-efficient appliances, food and vaccine cold chains, district cooling, and National Cooling Action Plans.

In his remarks, the COP28 President Designate reiterated his commitment to the Pledge, saying "We cannot expand cooling on a business-as-usual basis. Without strong policy action, emissions from the sector will rise between 7 to 10 percent from today. To solve this dilemma, we need a rapid transition to energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling."

He highlighted that the cooling dilemma can provide cooling access to those who need it without undermining the energy transition.

Al Jaber highlighted the plight of the most vulnerable states and cooling as a matter of climate justice, saying: "Food and medicine all depend on cooling. It is a topic of critical importance across climate mitigation and adaptation."

He added: "Cooling is also a matter of climate justice ─ with heat disproportionately impacting lower-income communities and families."

"In a warming world, sustainable cooling is critical for reducing GHG emissions, protecting against heat stress, enabling productivity, reducing food loss, and enhancing access to healthcare,"

He concluded: "We have a unique opportunity to deliver a significant, collective response to the cooling challenge via the Global Cooling Pledge. This pledge aims to improve energy efficiency and increase access to sustainable cooling. It is gaining momentum with more than 20 early supporters ─ including India and Denmark. But there is more to be done. I call on all countries to join the Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28."

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023 . The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from . The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors. As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals. The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159727...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-president-calls-on-all-countries-to-join-global-cooling-pledge-in-the-lead-up-to-cop28-301883570.html