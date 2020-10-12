G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting will be held virtually on October 14 under the Saudi G20 Presidency to discuss the global economic development and support a swift and sustained global economic recovery. FMCBGs will also discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan - Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic (the G20 Action Plan) - in addition to the progress made on the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and its proposed extension into 2021.

After the conclusion of the meeting, a virtual press conference will be conducted at 6:15 PM Riyadh time (UTC+3) by the Saudi Finance Minister Mr. Mohammed Al Jadaan, and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Governor Dr. Ahmed Al Kholifey.

The media is invited to submit questions for the virtual press conference online via the official form at https://bit.ly/3lAkiOJ [https://bit.ly/3lAkiOJ] or by emailing G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa[mailto:G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa] directly.

All questions from the media will be submitted to the press conference moderator. Every attempt will be made to answer as many questions as possible during the allocated timeframe.

The press conference will be live-streamed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/g20org [https://twitter.com/g20org] as well as the IMF/WB Annual Meetings Official Website at https://meetings.imf.org/en/2020/Annual [https://meetings.imf.org/en/2020/Annual].

CONTACT: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa , +966 11 829 6129