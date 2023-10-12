Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) Introduces ApuestasArgentinas.com to the Argentine Market

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a leading iGaming company, announces the launch of ApuestasArgentinas.com. Designed as a player-first experience, the site offers reviews and exclusive bonuses about sports betting operators in the Argentine market.

The GiG team is excited to bring a world-class betting experience to the Argentine market - the launch of ApuestasArgentinas.com is another fantastic addition to GiG's portfolio and represents the trust that the company has in the developing iGaming market in Argentina, and more widely, around Latin America.

The review team at ApuestasArgentinas comprises a group of experts with over 20 years of collective experience in the iGaming sector. This experience comes with other benefits - safety and responsible gaming are core values at ApuestasArgentinas.com. This is all part of Gaming Innovation Group's wider commitment to promoting a healthy approach to gambling.

In addition to its strong focus on safety, ApuestasArgentinas.com offers a diverse and extensive selection of betting options, including the ability to filter by payment methods and sports. They also cater to more modern tastes such as eSports. The website is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to beginners and seasoned players, ensuring everyone can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

The launch of ApuestasArgentinas.com also strengthens GiG's position as a global leader in the iGaming industry. GiG is a full-service company, offering both B2C and B2B services, and has won a number of prestigious industry awards in the last five years - including the coveted 'Best Casino Affiliate' award from IGB in 2022.

For further queries and information about ApuestasArgentinas.com, the team can be contacted directly via the form available on the site.

Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) is an iGaming company that offers solutions, products, and services to both B2C and B2B markets. GIG operates from Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

