Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon solutions to maritime transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop zero-emission high-speed ferries.

Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied technologies spin-off of the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of the America's Cup--the most technologically demanding sailing competition in the world. Artemis Technologies is a purely commercial endeavour that draws on the team's world-class designers, engineers, and boat builders to develop practical applications for its advancements in speed and efficiency.

"Artemis Technologies is working on a number of compelling innovations that will help decarbonise the maritime sector at a time when there is growing demand for low-carbon alternatives," said Torbjörn Törnqvist, Chairman of Gunvor Group. "Gunvor has committed to reduce the carbon footprint of the commodities we're trading and our industrial processes, as well as to explore relevant commercial opportunities. There is no silver bullet to the climate change issue. Many solutions are needed."

Gunvor's investment will aid Artemis Technologies' development of a transformative electric hydrofoiling propulsion system, the Artemis eFoiler(TM) that will power "green" vessels of the future. The vessels developed as a part of the Belfast project will operate with up to 90% less energy than traditional ferries, with the capability of carrying up to 350 passengers and produce zero emissions during operation.

This Artemis eFoiler(TM) system combines technologies from the 13-partner Belfast syndicate, which includes a mix of companies within the maritime, aerospace, energy, and automotive industries, as well as academic institutions and public bodies.

"With approximately 30% of ship emissions coming from domestic voyages, the maritime sector is under pressure to develop and adopt new disruptive innovations," said Double Olympic sailing gold medallist and CEO of Artemis Technologies, Dr. Iain Percy OBE. "This means that reducing emissions on smaller domestic fleets, which typically make these shorter journeys, will be key in meeting net zero goals."

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure--refineries, pipelines, storage, and terminals--Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the global supply chain for its customers. More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com.

