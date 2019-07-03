HARTING commissions ultra-modern logistics centre EDC

Publicado 03/07/2019 16:10:55 CET

Investment of approx. € 45 million / goods to be shipped on the day of ordering

Espelkamp, 2 July 2019 / News Aktuell --- After a planning and construction phase spanning several years, the HARTING Technology Group has inaugurated its new logistics centre in its headquarters in Espelkamp in the region of Minden-Lübbecke/NRW. In this ultra-modern European Distribution Center (EDC), up to 20,000 order items can be picked and packed on a daily basis. Roughly 10,000 packages will be shipped to customers on all continents – be it by land, sea or air – on the day the order is placed, while 200 vehicles could be dispatched a day.

“The EDC is essential to be able to open up new markets and to achieve revenues of a billion euros in the near future,” said CEO Philip Harting. The 20-metre-high shelf warehouse can accommodate approx. 7,000 pallets and 120,000 containers. Around 2,000 containers can be taken in and out of the warehouse every hour.

At the heart of the shipping centre is – in addition to the highly-automated order picking system – the storage area, which is optimally managed and efficiently utilised according to the respective order load and capacity. The transport routes for goods between the halls are also being optimised with driverless transport systems. With this investment of roughly 45 million euros, HARTING is meeting the high customer demand for technological products and solutions for industrial connection technology.

