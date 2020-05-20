Haut Chocolatier Sprüngli presents its new Grand Cru Absolu chocolate

Zurich, 20 May, 2020 / News Aktuell.-

As a pioneer in grand cru chocolate in Switzerland, Sprüngli launched a world first: Grand Cru Absolu – an intense chocolate experience made from just two ingredients. Sprüngli uses Bolivian single-origin cacao beans and juice from the cacao fruit to handcraft dark chocolate truffles and outstanding macarons. It’s a chocolate experience unlike any other, and a truly unique taste for connoisseurs and chocolate lovers alike.

Grand Cru – absolute enjoyment

The deliberate use of single-origin cacao beans gives the Grand cru chocolate an intense and sophisticated flavour. To make Grand Cru Absolu, small-scale farmers hand-pick rare cacao fruits and their beans which boast a fruity-citrus and intense chocolate flavour. Only the naturally sweet, aromatic juice coming from the white pulp of the cacao fruit is added. Sprüngli has united these two components to create a pure, raw chocolate experience with a fruity and intensely dark character.

Exquisite quality – 100% cacao fruit

To Sprüngli, responsibility means using natural ingredients from sustainable sources, and processing these with care to guarantee exquisite quality. Using the entire cacao fruit ensures a careful approach to the environment and allows the cacao farmers to create added value. Find further information at https://www.spruengli.ch/grandcruabsolu

Product information

Truffe Grand Cru Absolu

Truffle filled with a creamy ganache made from intense Grand Cru Absolu chocolate and cacao juice, coated in chocolate shavings. Naturally fresh, with no added sugar or lecithin. Suitable for vegans.

Luxemburgerli Chocolat Absolu

A light cream with natural cacao juice nestled between two vanilla and chocolate macaroons, with a chocolate ganache core, topped with an exquisite Grand Cru Absolu chocolate disc.

