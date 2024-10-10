Infosys and zooplus Collaborate to Drive Digital Transformation and Enhance E-Commerce Capabilities

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Establishes state-of-the-art global capability center in India to drive AI-led innovation

MUNICH and BENGALURU, India , Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with zooplus, a leading European e-commerce company based in Munich, Germany, to enhance its service capability and scalability. The collaboration will establish a state-of-the-art Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India.

zooplus will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, that will aim to help the company drive AI innovation and growth transform e-commerce capabilities, and enhance operational efficiency. The collaboration will also help improve its marketing, e-commerce, and supply chain capabilities. It will support zooplus by enhancing its expertise in product management, technology, quality, design, and engineering; and set up a new order management system.

Infosys was selected for its unique AI-first strategy and its commitment to driving improvements in productivity while achieving cost efficiencies. The GCC will leverage Infosys' data-driven excellence and innovative capabilities to play a pivotal role in transforming zooplus' customer experience, significantly enhancing their technology and value chain capabilities.

Geoffroy Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, zooplus SE, said, "At zooplus our growth strategy has always been focused on leveraging data-driven insights to meet our customers' demands. Our collaboration with Infosys to establish our new technology hub is a strategic decision driven by their AI-first strategies combined with expertise in delivering AI-powered solutions, with Infosys Topaz. We are confident that through this collaboration we will unlock greater operational efficiencies, enhance customer experience, and stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape."

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, " At Infosys, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation enabling profitable and sustained future growth. Collaborating with zooplus to establish this new GCC in Hyderabad underscores Infosys' commitment to driving digital transformation at scale for our clients. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will empower zooplus to realize their full potential and also position them at the forefront of excellence in digital commerce and marketing."

About zooplus

zooplus SE is the leading online pet platform in Europe. Driven by the vision of Celebrating Pet Love Every Day, zooplus caters to all pet parents' needs with a broad product range, exclusive own food and accessories brands, advice on nutrition and pet lifestyle, loyalty programmes, and a convenient, flexible subscription service. On a mission to build the ultimate pet destination, the company delivers a unique pet parent experience through its innovative online platform, reliable delivery, and state-of-the-art customer service. zooplus SE is headquartered in Munich and offers local online shops in 30 European countries. For further information, please visit https://corporate.zooplus.com/en/, our international shop site at zooplus.com, and our LinkedIn page.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

