Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in

-- Positioned as a leader in Everest PEAK: Cloud-Native Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020 -- Ranked as a leader in NelsonHall NEAT for Quality Engineering Services 2020 -- Ranked as a leader by NelsonHall NEAT for Advanced Digital Workplace Services 2020 -- Positioned as a leader in HFS Research Top 10 for Travel, Hospitality, and Logistics Service Providers -- Ranked as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide -- Ranked as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Asia /Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment, 2020 -- Positioned as a leader in IDC - MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation Strategic Consulting 2020 Vendor Assessment -- Positioned as a leader in IDC - MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment -- Positioned as a leader in Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Service Providers -- Ranked as a leader CapioIT - Salesforce.com Global Systems Integration and Services Providers Capture Share Report - 2020 -- Infosys is a winner of the 2020 Top 10 Working Mother & Avtar Best Company for Women in India award -- Infosys has won the Champion of Inclusion' award of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) 2020 -- Infosys Düsseldorf innovation hub was awarded with the prestigious NRW.INVEST award 2020 -- Infosys won the German Brand Award 2020 for Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation -- Recognized by the Top Employers Institute, a global certification company, for exceptional standards in employee conditions across Europe for three years in a row. Infosys is also the certified Top Employer in France, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom -- Infosys Finacle was positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Digital Banking Processing Platforms (Corporate Banking), Q3 2020 report -- Infosys Finacle was ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking report 2020 for the 13th consecutive year

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com [https://www.infosys.com/] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions) --- September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 --- ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,038 2,465 Current investments 488 615 Trade receivables 2,430 2,443 Unbilled revenue 1,030 941 Other Current assets 785 748 Total current assets 7,771 7,212 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,438 2,361 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 964 950 Non-current investments 1,051 547 Other non-current assets 1,139 1,190 Total non-current assets 5,592 5,048 Total assets 13,363 12,260 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 322 377 Unearned revenue 455 395 Employee benefit obligations 263 242 Other current liabilities and provisions 1,764 1,743 Total current liabilities 2,804 2,757 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 551 530 Other non-current liabilities 325 272 Total non-current liabilities 876 802 Total liabilities 3,680 3,559 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 9,623 8,646 Non-controlling interests 60 55 Total equity 9,683 8,701 Total liabilities and equity 13,363 12, 14 Oct. (CONTINUA) -