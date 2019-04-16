 
Infosys Wingspan Featured in the Constellation Shortlist(TM) for Learning Marketplaces

BENGALURU, India, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/], has been featured in the Constellation Shortlist(TM) for Learning Marketplaces for Wingspan, its next-gen learning solution. The robust holistic learning solution has been shortlisted in the '9 solutions to know' based on an evaluation of 35 similar solutions categorized in the online learning and development market.

The Constellation Shortlist(TM) evaluated vendors in different categories of the market relevant to early adopters. The shortlist is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. Learning Marketplaces provide a platform for online education, bringing the content of teachers to learners and differ from traditional corporate learning management systems (LMS) with the ability to author, assemble and sell courses.

Infosys Wingspan is a cloud and mobile-first corporate learning solution based on open source technologies, that is designed to provide seamless interactive learning experiences, accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device. It facilitates a culture of learning and collaboration for organizations, helping them reimagine their talent transformation experience. Wingspan has seen early commercialization since its rollout to Infosys clients. Industries currently patronizing the Wingspan platform, range across education, pharma and financial services.

