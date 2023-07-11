Publicado 11/07/2023 10:49
Invitation: Sobi's Q2 2023 report

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Sobi plans to publish its report for the second quarter of 2023 on 18 July 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 13:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13United States: +1 631 570 56 13For other countries, please get details here

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ContactsFor details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-sobis-q2-2023-report-301873938.html

