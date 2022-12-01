Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month interim report 2022/2023 and date for CMD 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will host a presentation of the company's six-month report 2022/2023 with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist. Sectra will also hold a Capital Markets Day (CMD) on January 27, 2023.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on December 16, 2022

Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

To participate, follow the instructions on investor.sectra.com/q2report2223. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

CMD 2023

Sectra will host a CMD in Stockholm on January 27, 2023. The CMD will be a hybrid event, with the possibility to attend in person or online. A selection of the Group's exciting growth opportunities will be the focus of the presentations.

A formal invitation will be distributed later in December. Investors, financial analysts, shareholders and journalists who wish to receive an invitation can fill in their name and email address at investor.sectra.com/subscribe or contact the contact person below.

Financial reporting calendar and CMD

December 16 , 2022: Six-month interim report

, 2022: Six-month interim report January 27 , 2023: Capital Markets Day

, 2023: Capital Markets Day March 10 , 2023: Nine-month interim report

, 2023: Nine-month interim report June 2 , 2023: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

